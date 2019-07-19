Dewell Wayne Hammitt Jr, 46 of Kingston, was arrested after he allegedly burglarized two different properties.

Police said that Hammitt broke the locks off of the properties before stealing two sewing machines.

Police went on to say that Hammit proceeded to lock himself in the back bedroom of the home in order to avoid being captured. Reports added that a police K9 had to bite Hammitt in order to get him to the floor.

Reports also stated that Hammitt was wanted for forcing his way into power and water boxes and begin to illegally use their services.

Hammitt is charged with two counts first degree burglary, criminal damage to property, theft by taking, theft of services, criminal trespass, obstruction, probation violation, and failure to appear.