Two Romans, Jaylin Lashaun Daniel, 24, and Justin Lamar Dodson, 24, have been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of Rick’s Little Garden on Dean Avenue.

Reports said that the men entered the business just after 5 am Monday and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Reports added that the men discharged the firearm at the victim, nearly striking his head with the bullet.

The men were captured a short time later at the intersection of Shorter Ave and Horseleg Creek Road.

Both are charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Daniel is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.