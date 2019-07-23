Three people, Bobby Jo Waits, 47, Cody Vann Ball, 36 of Rome, and Jennifer Leigh Clark, 36 of Aragon, were arrested at Waits home on Rebecca Street after police said they found them to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Reports added that Ball was also found with a syringe. and Waits was found with a smoking pipe.

All are charged with possession of meth.

Ball is additionally charged with possession and use of drug related objects and probation violation.

Waits is also charged with possession of drug related objects.