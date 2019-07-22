Authorities have identified the body of a man found on the bank of the Etowah River as 54 year-old Mark Keller.

According to coroner Gene Proctor Keller’s body has been sent to the GBI crime lab to confirm the cause of death.

The body was found on the rocks under the bridge near Riverbend Drive and 2nd Ave by boaters on the river.

Proctor said that the man appeared to be transient.

Authorities added that the man appeared to have been dead between 24-48 hours before he was found.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.