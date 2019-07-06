Jonathan Richard Duke Jr, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly used a woman’s bank card to illegally gain funds though an ATM.

Reports said that Duke attempted to hide his face by covering it with a female’s shirt.

He was later spotted by police and failed to stop right away. Police stated that after initiating lights and sirens he continued to drive for over one mile.

After finally stopping police discovered suspected methamphetamine. Heroin and three glass smoking pipes .

Duke is charged with financial transaction card theft, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, possession of meth, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, attempting to elude police and possession of drug related objects.