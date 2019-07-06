David Stephen Miller II, 39 of 114 Margo Trail in Rome, was arrested this week after reports stated that he burglarized a building of someone he knew that was in jail.

Reports said that Miller stole a battery charger, tackle box, die cast cars, power and hand tools.

Police stated that a witnesses confronted Miller who in turn told her to “mind her business” before loading the items into a truck and driving away.

The incident occurred at a home on Spring Circle on May 20th.

Miller is charged with burglary.