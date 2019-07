Crystal Dianne Lawhorne, 32 of Kingston, was arrested this week after reports said she attempted to murder a 32 year-old man with a knife.

Reports stated that Lawhorne was having a verbal altercation with the victim when she “pulled the knife on the victim with the intent to murder”.

The incident occurred in front of two children.

Lawhorne is charged with aggravated assault and two counts cruelty to children.