Eric Fernando Alas, 26 of Rome, was arresetd this week after reports said that during a checkpoint officers detected a marijauana odor coming from his vehicle.

Reports added that a search led them to find a dab cartridge and a hand gun.

Reports added that Alas also admitted to smoking a blunt before driving.

Alas is charged with DUI drugs, possession of a schedule controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence,