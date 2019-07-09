Charles Rashun Echols, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he violated a protection order and went to a woman’s home on Flora Avenue and proceeded to place her in fear of her life.

Reports said that Echols hit the woman in the face in front of a 1 year-old child. Reports added that he then proceeded to fire a round from a gun after jumping off of the victim.

Echols is charged with battery, reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm near a public street, cruelty to children and aggravated assault.