Floyd County Police has launched an investigation into the vandalism of Pepperell High School by numerous kids on skateboards.

Reports said that the school was vandalized just before midnight on Sunday.

This marks the third time this summer Pepperell High has been vandalized this summer. Last week the concession stand was broken into and suffered major damage, including torn up doors and smashed glass. Earlier in the summer Pepperell Middle School’s gym was broken into. Vandals threw paint over the gym floor and smashed glass and basketball goals.

If you know anything about this or have any information, please call the Board of Education or Floyd County Police.