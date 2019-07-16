Christopher Denzel Carter, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he ran from officers who was conducting a warrant search.

Reports said that after a lengthy foot chase Carter was found attempting to enter an automobile of two elderly adults. He then proceeded to flee from officers a second time. He was later spotted and then captured inside a home on North Elm Street. Reports added that Carter did not have permission to be in the home in which he was captured in.

Police then found marijuana on Carter’s possession.

He had been wanted after police found hydrocodone in a room at the Sunrise Inn on Martha Berry in early June.

Carter is charged with two counts terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement, three counts exploitation and intimidation of disabled or elderly persons, first degree burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, contempt of superior court and probation violation.