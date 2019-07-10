Ronnie Alan Shaw, 57 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she hurt his 80 year-old mother after she attempted to call for an ambulance to assist his father.

Reports said that Shaw’s mother attempted to call 911 after her husband began to complain of chest pain. Shaw then allegedly shoved and dragged the victim in an effort to get her cellphone.

Shaw is charged with simple battery against an elderly person, obstruction of a 911 call, cruelty to an elderly person and interference with emergency medical professionals.