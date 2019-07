Bryan Garcia-Jimenez, 18 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome after reports said he had sexual intercourse with a 14 year-old child in the parking lot of Ollie’s.

Reports said that a sexual relations relationship occurred over a period of weeks earlier this year.

Reports added that Garcia-Jimenez told police that he was aware of the victim’s age and admitted to the sexual relationship.

He is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and statutory rape.