Four winning tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in the July 6 Powerball drawing. The tickets were purchased in Conyers, Decatur, Powder Springs and Rome.

Winning numbers for the July 6 drawing were: 4-8-23-46-65 and the Powerball was 1. Each ticket matched the first four winning numbers and the Powerball.

The tickets were purchased at: Exxon Food Mart, located at 1801 Sigman Road in Conyers; Citgo Food Mart, located at 1925 Mason Mill Road in Decatur; Kroger #456, located at 4400 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs; and U.S. Food Mart, located at 7748 Old Alabama Road N.W. in Rome.

Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.

Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $180 million to a single annuity winner.