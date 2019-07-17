The Georgia Public Service Commission officially decommissioned Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond this week.

The move now calls for Georgia Power to add 2,260 megawatts of new renewable energy to the company’s portfolio. Renewable energy consist of solar, wind or biomass productions.

Plans are in place to develop a solar project on top of the closed Hammond ash ponds in Coosa.

Georgia Power has converted some of its plants to burn natural gas but has said that the cost to convert Plant Hammond would have been too great.

The move now leaves Floyd County wondering how it will make up for its lost taxes as well as the impact for those who lost their jobs in the closure.