Milly Paulette Crowe, 61 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she placed her hands around the throat of a 42 year-old man, leaving scratches and visible markings.

Police went on to say that Crowe let the victim go and then walked toward a witness threatening “I’m gonna get you.”

Reports added that the victim, an unidentified woman, locked herself in a bedroom after being placed in fear for her safety.

The incident occurred in front of two small children.

Crowe is charged with battery, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and two counts cruelty to children