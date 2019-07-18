Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney at the site of the demolition of 216 E 20th St. This house was destroyed by court order after an overwhelming amount of arrests were made involving criminal activity and drug sales.

This is the first demolition of a residence due to criminal activity and more are possible in the foreseeable future. This was made possible as a result of an extensive investigation by the Rome Floyd County Metro Drug Task Force. Chief Downer-McKinney would like to thank the different agencies involved in stopping this criminal activity from occurring in Rome.