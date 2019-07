Gordon County deputy sheriffs and other emergency personnel were dispatched Saturday to the Pine Chapel community in response to a man having jumped out of a moving automobile.

Tony Tran, age 24, of a Pine Chapel Road address, was very seriously injured when he jumped out of a moving car during an argument with his spouse.

He was transported by ambulance to Gordon Hospital and subsequently transferred to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. His condition was reported as being grave.