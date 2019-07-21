Gordon county deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Thor Avenue near Calhoun in response to a 911 call about a armed woman outside her home threatening suicide.

Deputies arrived within minutes and observed the 59 year old woman,on her front poarch armed with a large caliber revolver. Her husband was on the poarch with her, as she alternated pointing her weapon at herself, at him, and at least once toward the officers.

Deputies attempted to communicate with the woman to no avail. A deputy was able to get her husband off the poarch and out of danger.

Unfortunately, the woman chose to end her own life and shot herself. No one else was harmed.