Bartow County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with multiple crimes against children.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, on July 19, 2019, following a joint investigation from a tip provided by the Polk County Police Department the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested Bryan Somers.

Bryan Somers is a Metro Ambulance EMT in Bartow County as well as a substitute teacher for the Bartow County School System. Bryan Somers is reported to have substituted predominately at Emerson Elementary School.

Bryan Somers, age 40, of Cartersville, GA, was charged with (4) Counts of Child Molestation, (2) Counts of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, (1) Count Possession of Child Pornography and (3) Counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.