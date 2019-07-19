Earlier this week helicopter-borne officers from the Governor’s Task Force (for) Drug Suppression working in conjunction with deputy sheriffs, discovered a land plot of over 90 large marijuana plants at 225 Cochran Road near Fairmount.

The plants ranged in size from a few inches to over 7 feet in height.

Three people were arrested at the scene without incident: Barry Lee Benson, age 50, Joseph LukeBenson, age 20, and Kelly Elaine Benson, age 46, all of 225 Cochran Road, Fairmount, Georgia. Deputies subsequently executed a search warrant at the residence proper, and discovered more marijuana and other physical evidence inside.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $180,000.00. The three defendants have all been charged with Trafficking in Marijuana and are being held in jail pending bond.