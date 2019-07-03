Bartow County deputies were dispatched to Voestalpine near White recently due to a subject refusing to leave and threatening to shoot people. A witness stated that 29-year-old Rayvon Niyeem Johnson of Cartersville was fired the day before and went back to work that morning.

Johnson was told to leave by supervisors, but he refused and entered the building anyway. Johnson allegedly told someone “if somebody gonna get shot, I’ll have to shoot ‘em up.”

A supervisor told a deputy that Johnson was very argumentative the day before. He ran away from security trying to get him to leave before finally being caught and escorted out. He went back Saturday and refused to leave after being told to do so.

A deputy met with Johnson, who was agitated and talkative. After trying to tell Johnson he wanted to investigate, Johnson tried to walk past the deputy. Johnson then pushed the deputy and began to run away. A total of four deputies were able to apprehend Johnson a few feet away and handcuff him despite resistance. A deputy discovered Johnson had a concealed handgun in the front of his pants. There were ten rounds of ammo and one in the chamber.

There was not a charge of terroristic threats and acts due to no corroboration on that claim. However, Johnson was charged with criminal trespass on property, four counts of felony obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, possession of a weapon during commission of certain crimes, possession and carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

