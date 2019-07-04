Two Romans, Crystal Brown Lackey, 27, and Marcus Andre Lackey, 37, were arrested at a home on East 13th Street after reports said they were found with a large amount of drugs near a housing authority and a school.

Reports said that officers located items used to manufacture and distribute synthetic marijuana, marijuana, digital scales and a schedule I drug.

Both charged with possession of substances with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana, manufacturing a counterfeit substance near a housing authority, possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.