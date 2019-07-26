Someone broke into a vacant residence on Bramblewood Way in Cartersville between July 20th and 23rd, wrote graffiti on the walls, broke all the light fixtures, damaged the basement door, and damaged the door to the residence.

The reporting victim and her husband were pastors.

A deputy observed satanic graffiti with the initials DND on the basement walls. These same symbols and initials were found on the outside of Zion Hill Baptist Church on Mission Road, which is less than a mile away from the residence. The timeline for the vandalism of the church was between July 21st and 22nd.

From WBHF radio