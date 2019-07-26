Earlier this week Gordon County deputy sheriffs stopped a suspicious Ford pickup truck near the intersection of Red Bud Road and Warrior Path in Calhoun.

The truck was occupied by a local man subsequently identified as one Jonathan Taylor Johnson, age 41, of 100 Thomas Street, Calhoun. A search of this truck revealed large quantities of both methamphetamine and heroin.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident. The ‘street value’ of the drugs is over $5000.00. Johnson has been charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Heroin. He remains lodged in jail pending bond.