An Adairsville man was arrested this week on charges that he assaulted an adult and some children.

A complainant stated that 30-year-old Robert James Reed had been drinking and fell asleep at his residence on Highway 140 near Adairsville on the evening of June 13th. Reed’s 23-year-old girlfriend and two juvenile girls poured ice water on him as a prank.

He allegedly became irate, punched his girlfriend in the face, punched one of the girls in the throat, and choked the other girl. A four-year-old child was also present during the alleged attacks.

The girlfriend did have a large bump on her forehead and the juveniles did exhibit redness on their necks. EMS checked the three, but all declined transport to a medical facility.

Reed has been charged with aggravated assault resulting in strangulation, two counts of family violence battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree for maliciously causing children under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain, and one count of cruelty to children in the third degree for having knowledge that a child under the age of 18 was present and saw or heard the violent acts.

From WBHF radio