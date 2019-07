Two individuals, Ronald King Jr, 33 of Rome, Lloyd Everett Towe, 55 of Rome, were arrested after a search at a home on East 20th Street.

Reports said that officers found a quantity of methamphetamine, Lidocaine and Clonazepam.

The Clonazepam was in a quantity for resale.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV with intent to distribute and possession of dangerous drugs.