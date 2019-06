Cedartown Police were dispatched to a home at 1019 Cleo Street just after 6:00 pm Wednesday and found two people who were fatally shot at the home.

Police Cheif Jamie Newsome confirmed that 25-year-old Tevin Frazier was found lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound.

Police then entered the home and located 22-year-old Stephanie Lopez with a fatal gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.