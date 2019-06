Johnny Burk Harley, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly inappropriately touched the buttocks of a 15 year-old girl.

While being questioned, police stated that they found a glass pipe containing methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana on him.

The incident occurred at a home on Polaris Terrace.

Harley is charged with sexual battery against a child, child molestation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.