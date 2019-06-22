Kellen Seth Burk, 30 of Taylorsville, was arrested at a home in Lindale on numerous burglary, theft and drug charges.

Reports said that on June 16 Burk went to homes on Harmony Road and Hayes Place and proceeded to steal a Honda dirt bike and a 4 wheeler. Reports added that the he was also stealing a pontoon boat, but was confronted by its owner.

A search led police to find marijuana inside a glass mason jar. Police also found a “lock pick” kit, a set of bolt cutters, a hatchet along with numerous other items that were stolen from the home on Hays Place.

Burk is also charged with stealing an industrial air compressor and a jack hammer from a home on Ridgeview Drive. The value of the items totaled $24,000. Police added that Burk proceeded to park and spray paint the air compressor.

Burk is charged with first degree burglary, second degree burglary, three counts felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, two counts criminal trespass, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and probation violation.