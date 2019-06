Marquell Deandre Dammond, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly punched a 24 year-old woman in the eye.

Reports said that the woman’s eye was rendered useless from the attack.

The victim went on to say that Dammond also stole her phone in an attempt to keep her from dialing 911.

Dammond is charged with aggravated battery, theft by taking, obstruction of a person making an emergency call.