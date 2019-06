James John Johnson, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was wanted in North Carolina for being a fugitive from justice.

Reports said that Johnson, a sex offender, failed to register his new address in Rome. While being taken into custody at the East Rome Walmart police found him to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Johnson is charged with possession of meth, fugitive from justice, and failure to register as a sex offender.