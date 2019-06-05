Roger Dewayne Callahan, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after leading police on a foot chase that resulted in him entering a residence that did not belong to him.

Reports said that Callahan was pulled over on Garden Lakes Blvd when he fled on foot. He was later captured at the residence that did not belong to him.

Officers also discovered that Callahan was wanted on a warrant from another state.

Callahan is charged with felony obstruction, giving false information to police, criminal trespass, fugitive from justice and parole violation.