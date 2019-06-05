Dustin Warren Ballard, 24 of Silver Creek, was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kill a Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy at a home located at 2003 Flannery Street. .

Reports said that the deputy began to place Ballard under arrest when he found him in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana .

It was then Ballard allegedly grabbed a rope and began to strangle the deputy to the point of nearly blacking out. Ballard proceeded to striking the deputy in the face.

The deputy was eventually able to regain his composure and place Ballard on the ground and secure him.

Reports added that Ballard proceeded to attempt to discard the drugs.

Ballard is charged with aggravated assault on an officer in performance of duties, simple battery against a police officer, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, felony obstruction, and two counts probation violation.