Ashley Rebecca Dupree, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week when a traffic stop led police to discover that she was driving under the influence of drugs.

Reports said that Dupree was also found to be in possession of a glass smoking device containing methamphetamine as well as Xanax hid in a Excedrin bottle.

Dupree is charged with DUI, possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession of drug related objects.