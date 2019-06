Julie Evelyn Bodine, 24 of Coosa, was arrested this week after reports said she hit another person with her fist, causing visible injury.

Reports added that the incident occurred in front of five children all under the age of 10 years of age.

A search of Bodine led police to find a glass pipe containing meth.

Bodine is charged with battery, five counts cruelty to children and possession of meth.