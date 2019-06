Breski Taurez Pritchard, 42 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he passed a police officer on a double yellow line.

After initiating a traffic stop, officers said that Pritchard became argumentative and refused to answer questions or provide his driver’s license.

Officers later discovered that there were warrants for his arrest out of Gordon County.

Pritchard is charged with obstruction of law enforcement, passing on the left and diving without license in possession.