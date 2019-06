Kristi Leigh Robbins, 37 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly beat a man with a shovel before stabbing him with a knife.

Reports said that Robbins went to the victim’s home on Kingston Highway and began an altercation that saw her hit him in the face with a closed fist.

Robbins then allegedly grabbed a shovel and smash his hand causing it to swell. She then proceeded to grab a knife and stab him in that same hand.

Robbins is charged with aggravated assault.