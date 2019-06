Shaddric Dexter Powell, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he brutally beat his girlfriend with a wall mirror and his fist.

Reports stated that the victim was struck in the face, head and upper body area.

After knocking the woman to the ground Powell then allegedly begin to kick her in the abdomen area.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, chest, stomach, left arm and left shoulder.

Powell is charged with aggravated assault.