The Rome Police Department will conduct its second Pastoral Police Academy August 5 th , 2019. The academy has been a huge success in Rome and other cities in Georgia as it gives local clergy first-hand information on how and why the Department operates, and examines the culture of police work and the organization. It also provides an excellent opportunity for local Pastors to interact with Department members.

The Pastoral Police Academy (P.P.A.) is an 8-week program which gives community pastors first-hand information on the role of police officers in the Rome Police Department (RPD).

Students meet every Monday evening from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The program involves both classroom and interactive instruction with participants receiving the same information that our police recruits and officers are provided.

The P.P.A. is NOT an offer of employment but is a volunteer program to educate those respected members of the community who want to hear information about law enforcement and the Rome Police Department. Those interested in the Pastoral Police Academy can complete the application at http://www.romefloyd.com/departments/citizens-police-academy , stop by the Rome Police Training Center located at 2626 Callier Springs Rd., or contact the training staff at 706-236-2399.

The 2019 P.P.A. will be conducted at the Rome Police Training Center, 2626 Callier Springs

Rd., Rome, GA 30161.

CLASS SCHEDULE

Week1 – Welcome, Organization & Mission of RPD, Police Ethics & Liability, Accreditation

Week2 – Criminal Investigation Division

Week3 – Traffic Enforcement/Incident Response

Week4 – Specialized Units

Week5 – Use of Force/Firearms Training

Week6 – Firearms/Judgmental Simulator/Simunition Practical

Week7 – Crime Prevention/Community Relations

Week8 – Graduation