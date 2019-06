Christy Lynn Perrien, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she hit a man in the back with a golf club before attempting to burn his property.

Reports said that Perrien also bit the hand of the man and punched a 20 year-old woman in the face.

She is also accused of cutting the tires to the man’s truck at a home on Margo Trail.

Perrien is charged with simple assault, arson, battery, simple battery and criminal damage to property.