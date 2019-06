Marcus Tyquan Walker, 18 of Rome, was arrested at New Hope Assisted Living in Armuchee this week after report said he attacked a 15 year-old, which resulted in the victim suffering bodily harm.

Reports added that Walker proceeded to chase the teen with a sharp glass object threatening to kill him and others.

Walker is also accused of causing under $500 in damage to the property.

Walker is charged with battery, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.