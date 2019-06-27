Melissa Ann Jackson, 51 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found to have been driving a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop on East 1st Avenue.

Reports said that after being pulled over she gave a fake name and date of birth to officers.

Once her true identity was discovered it was determined that she had been driving without a valid license.

That was the point that the vehicle was determined to have been stolen.

Once inside the jail, officers stated that she was found to be in possession of a bag of marijuana inside her vagina.

Jackson is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, crossing a guard line with drugs, possession of marijuana, giving false information to police, DUI, driving without license, and probation violation.