Two 17 year-old Floyd County teens, Dadrian Wright and Tunerious Chambers, have been arrested in conjunction with a drive by shooting on Ladue Avenue in Cedartown that left an 18 year-old with injuries.

Both teens have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

A third suspect, Jajuan Hunter, also of Floyd County, is being sought.

Wright also was arrested in Rome back on May 28, a week after the Cedartown shooting, on two counts possession of a pistol or revolver by someone under the age of 18 as well as theft by receiving stolen property.

Cedartown police have asked that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Hunter to call Det. Sgt. James Ray at the Cedartown Police Department by calling 770-748-4123.