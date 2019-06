Heather Renee Floyd, 32 of Rome, and Marion Danielle Jones, 35 of Silver Creek, was arrested near the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreations offices after a traffic stop led police to find cocaine.

Reports said that deputies initiated a traffic stop and their k9 “Brew” alerted on the vehicle, which led the dog to find suspected cocaine inside a smoking pipe.

Both are charged with possession of cocaine and drug related objects.