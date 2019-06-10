Rome police arrested four men on drug and gun possession charges following a traffic stop that led to search at the intersection of Gibbons Street and MLK Blvd.

Thomas Lamonte Smith, 30 of Rome, Higi Q’vecchio Ne’rand Stocks, 18 of Rockmart, Kishon Quartez Brown, 25 of Stone Mountain and 23 year-old Raasheni Cortez Storcks, 23 of Rockmart, were found with a brown bag containing Ecstasy, marijuana packaged in numerous baggies and a black digital scale. A gun was also located on the suspects.

They were charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of marijuana, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Brown is additionally charged with improper turn.