Cody William Blaylock, 29of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole a Dodge Caliber and then abandoned and burned the vehicle at a location on Blacks Bluff Road.

He is also accused of borrowing a Hyundai Elentra and failed to return it. The vehicle was later recovered in Calhoun County, Alabama,

He also allegedly stole a 2008 GMC Acadia from a home on Buttermilk Road.

He was found in possession of a stolen Infinity G37 at a location on Ausburn Drive.

Blaylock is charged with two counts theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts theft by receiving stolen property, arson in the first degree, and probation violation.