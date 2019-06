Jocelyn Carleen Beasley, 34 of Cartersville, was arrested this week after reports said she pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the roadway on Moren Lake Road.

Reports said that Beasley fired the gun after a dispute with another person.

Police stated that while questioning Beasley she stated that she did not know where the bullet went.

Beasley is charged with reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm.