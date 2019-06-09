Brittney Lee Rossetti, 28 of Rockmart, was arrested this week after police charged her in the death of 62 year-old Douglas Wayne Cooper, Rome, following a two vehicle accident at the intersection of East 12th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Reports said that Rossetti was driving under the influence of alcohol when she ran a stop sign and hit the car which had Cooper as a passenger.

A passenger was also in the vehicle with Rossetti.

Both Rossetti and her passenger, as well as the driver of the vehicle with Cooper, were all transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities stated that both cars rolled from the impact of the wreck.

Rossetti is charged with homicide by vehicle, Dui and running a stop sign