Nico Minardos London, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after illegally buying shoes on another’s debit card, along with numerous traffic violations.

Reports said that London took a woman’s debit card and purchased a pair of Nike Air Jordan’s for $214. The incident occurred last February 2nd.

London was taken into custody at the Clocktower near downtown Rome after committing the below traffic offenses.

London is charged with financial transaction card theft and financial card fraud, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, improper lane change, fleeing, passing in a no pass zone, driving a vehicle with a cancelled registration, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and probation violation.